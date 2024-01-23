MI Emirates has won one and lost one match so far in the ILT20 2024 tournament, and stands fourth in the table. With a big win in the opening game Abu Dhabi Knight Riders tops the league standing, but it is too early in the season. MI Emirates holds 2-0 head-to-head advantage over Abu Dhabi Knight Riders. The exciting game will start at 08:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Vs MI Emirates Live Telecast is available on Zee 5. Also, the official OTT Partner of Zee Network will provide Dhabi Knight Riders Vs MI Emirates Live Streaming. BCCI Awards 2024: Ravichandran Ashwin, Yashasvi Jaiswal Named Winners of Dilip Sardesai Award for Stellar Show Against West Indies.

