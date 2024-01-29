The International League T20 2024 has produced some unpredictable and nail-biting match finishes. In the next fixture, Sharjah Warriors will be facing the Dubai Capitals on Monday, January 29, 2024. The game will start at 08:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah, UAE. The ILT20 2024 match between Sharjah Warriors and Dubai Capitals will be telecasted live on And Pictures in India. Meanwhile, if you want to watch the live streaming, you can tune into the Zee5 app or website. Stunner! Trent Boult Takes a Diving One-Handed Catch During MI Emirates vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders ILT20 2024 Match

Sharjah Warriors vs Dubai Capitals Live Streaming and Telecast Details

Sharjah plays host ✌️nd night in a row as the Warriors host the Dubai Capitals 🟡🔴



Can the TKC-led unit triumph or will Warner's men be successful tonight? 🤨



Watch #SWvDC at 8 PM tonight on #DPWorldILT20onZee! | #KoiKasarNahiChhodenge pic.twitter.com/oSsXCcQ7eP— Zee Cricket (@ilt20onzee) January 29, 2024

