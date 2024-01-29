MI Emirates' Trent Boult went on to take a mind-blowing diving one-handed catch to dismiss Laurie Evans during the MI Emirates vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders ILT20 2024 match. Evans went on to hit the ball over the covers, which gained proper height but was not far enough and Boult, with his excellent fielding skills, took a dive and grabbed the ball for a one-handed catch, resulting in Laurie Evans's dismissal. ILT20 2024: Resilient Muhammad Waseem’s Unbeaten 89 Steers MI Emirates to Eight Wickets Win Against Abu Dhabi Knight Riders.

