The International League T20, the franchise-based T20 tournament played in the UAE will have their season four kick-started from December 2, 2025, the UAE National Day (Eid-Al-Etihad). The decision has been formally announced. ILT20 2025-26 will have 34 matches in the entire tournament, played by a total of six teams, with the grand final set to be hosted on Sunday, January 4 2026. ILT20 2026 had to be shifted from their usual January-February window, as the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 is organized to be played in February-March. SA20 Commissioner Graeme Smith Criticises UAE’s ILT20, Says ‘Such Leagues Are Not Good as There’s No Investment Back Into Local Cricket’.

ILT20 Announce Schedule For Season 4:

🚨 ANNOUNCEMENT 🚨 Epic is back! 📅 Mark your calendars, for #DPWorldILT20 is back! 😍💥 Season 4 of UAE's electrifying T20 league returns for its fourth edition on December 2, 2025! Can’t wait to see you in the stands SOON! 💪#AllInForCricket Read More:… pic.twitter.com/ITSWpo1C8Q — International League T20 (@ILT20Official) May 14, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)