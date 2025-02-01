The 27th match of the International League T20 (ILT20) 2025 will be played between Abu Dhabi Knight Riders and Gulf Giants on Saturday. The 27th match of the ILT20 will be hosted at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Zee Network is the official broadcast partner for ILT20 2025 in India and will provide live telecast viewing options on Zee Network TV channels. For live streaming viewing options, fans can switch to Zee Network's OTT platform, ZEE 5, and find the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Gulf Giants International T20 League Cricket match online. 'Chai Bohot Acchi Lagi' Shoaib Akhtar Meets Dolly Chaiwala During ILT20 2025, Ex-Pakistan Pacer Drinks Tea Made By Indian Internet Sensation (Watch Video).

