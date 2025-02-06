ILT20 2025 Live Streaming in India: Watch MI Emirates vs Sharjah Warriorz Live Telecast of International T20 League Cricket Match

The MI Emirates and Sharjah Warriorz will clash in the Eliminator game of the International T20 League 2025. This fixture is scheduled to be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium from 8:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on February 6. The winner of the game will play Desert Vipers in Qualifier 2 to get a spot in the ILT20 2025 finale. Zee Network is the official broadcast partner for ILT20 2025 in India and will provide live telecast viewing options on Zee and &Pictures TV channels. For live streaming viewing options, fans can switch to Zee Network's OTT platform, ZEE 5, and find the MI Emirates vs Sharjah Warriorz International T20 League Cricket match online. ILT20 2025 live streaming viewing option can also be found on the FanCode app and website in India. Dubai Capitals Clinch Last Ball Thriller Against Desert Vipers To Reach ILT20 2025 Final

MI Emirates vs Sharjah Warriorz Live:

ELIMINATOR! One game. No room for error. ⚠️ MI Emirates & Sharjah Warriorz square off in a game that could make or break their #DPWorldILT20 campaign. Who will claim victory and take a step further in the competition?#Eliminator #TheFinalPush #AllInForCricket pic.twitter.com/EGtNx9booa — International League T20 (@ILT20Official) February 6, 2025

