ILT20 2025 Live Streaming in India: Watch MI Emirates vs Sharjah Warriorz Live Telecast of International T20 League Cricket Match

The MI Emirates and Sharjah Warriorz will clash in the Eliminator game of the International T20 League 2025. Check out MI Emirates vs Sharjah Warriorz ILT20 game live streaming and telecast options here.

MI Emirates team in hurdle. (Photo credits: X/@MIEmirates)
Socially Rahul Patra| Feb 06, 2025 07:48 PM IST

The MI Emirates and Sharjah Warriorz will clash in the Eliminator game of the International T20 League 2025. This fixture is scheduled to be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium from 8:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on February 6. The winner of the game will play Desert Vipers in Qualifier 2 to get a spot in the ILT20 2025 finale. Zee Network is the official broadcast partner for ILT20 2025 in India and will provide live telecast viewing options on Zee and &Pictures TV channels. For live streaming viewing options, fans can switch to Zee Network's OTT platform, ZEE 5, and find the MI Emirates vs Sharjah Warriorz International T20 League Cricket match online. ILT20 2025 live streaming viewing option can also be found on the FanCode app and website in India. Dubai Capitals Clinch Last Ball Thriller Against Desert Vipers To Reach ILT20 2025 Final

MI Emirates vs Sharjah Warriorz Live:

