Aiming to win their third match in ILT20 2025, Sharjah Warriorz will clash against Dubai Capitals on January 17. The Sharjah Warriorz vs Dubai Capitals International T20 League Cricket Match will be played at Sharjah Cricket Stadium and start at 8:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Zee Network is the official broadcast partner for ILT20 2025 in India and will provide live telecast viewing options on Zee Network TV channels. For live streaming viewing options, fans can switch to Zee Network's OTT platform, ZEE 5, and find Sharjah Warriorz vs Dubai Capitals International T20 League Cricket match online. ILT20 2025: David Willey, Jason Holder Lead Abu Dhabi Knight Riders to 30-Run Victory Against Sharjah Warriorz.

Sharjah Warriorz vs Dubai Capitals Live

Match 8️⃣ The action heads to Sharjah for the first time this season, as home side @Sharjahwarriorz host the @Dubai_Capitals in what promises to be a humdinger. ⚔️ Who'll move up the points table tonight?#SWvDC #DPWorldILT20 #AllInForCricket @ilt20onzee pic.twitter.com/jnCnVtsz2E — International League T20 (@ILT20Official) January 17, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)