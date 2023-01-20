Abu Dhabi Knight Riders will hope to make a comeback after a disastrous start when they take on Desert Vipers in the International League T20 (ILT20). The Sunil Narine-led franchise have lost all three of their matches so far and are in desperate need of points. The match will be played at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi and will begin at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). ZeeCinema will be providing live telecast of this match in India. Fans interested in watching live streaming can do so on the Zee5 app and website.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Desert Vipers:

The @ADKRiders will be determined to come out on 🔝 in today's game against @TheDesertVipers. Will they bag 2️⃣ points at the Zayed Cricket Stadium? 🏟️#DPWorldILT20 #ALeagueApart #ADKRvDV pic.twitter.com/dYK8aruU30 — International League T20 (@ILT20Official) January 20, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)