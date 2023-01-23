Gulf Giants will take on Sharjah Warriors in their next match at the International League T20, 2023. The match will begin at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Dubai International Stadium, Dubai. Gulf Giants defeated Desert Vipers in their previous outing. Meanwhile, Sharjah Warriors are coming with a win against Dubai Capitals. The important ILT20 2023 match between Gulf Giants and Sharjah Warriors will be telecasted live on Zee Cinema. Meanwhile, if you want to enjoy the live streaming, you can tune into the Zee5 app and website. SRH Owner Kaviya Maran Gets Marriage Proposal From a South African Fan During Paarl Royals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape SA20 2023 Match (Watch Video).

Gulf Giants vs Sharjah Warriors Live Telecast And Streaming Details

