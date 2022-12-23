Led by Taijul Islam's spirited spell, Bangladesh have fought back in the IND vs BAN 2nd Test at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka. Having started the day with an overnight score of 19-0, India added only 67 runs to their total at the expense of three wickets. The Indian team are currently 86-3 at the end of the first session. Taijul picked up all three wickets and did not let Indian batters score freely. Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant have stitched a small 14*(32) partnership and will be looking to change the momentum in the 2nd session. IPL 2023 Auction Live Streaming Online and Telecast: When and Where to Watch Indian Premier League Mini-Auction for Free?

Taijul Takes Three Wickets

