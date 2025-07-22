Mumbai, July 22: Centuries have come in abundance after the first three Tests in India's ongoing tour of England. India players have done the bulk of scoring and slammed a handful of centuries. Despite their impressive heroics, former India stalwart Rahul Dravid still holds the record for most centuries against England. Here is a look at India players with the most Test centuries against England. IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025 Preview: Injury-Hit India Set To Move Away From Tried-and-Tested Formula Against Resilient England.

Rahul Dravid

Rahul Dravid (Photo Credits: @MaheshMGW23/Twitter)

Dravid, often called as the 'Wall', has seven centuries to his name in 21 Tests against England. He has 1950 runs to his name at an impressive average of 60.93.

Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar gets adjured out by third umpire (Photo Credit:X/@ICC)

The 'Master Blaster' Sachin Tendulkar has seven Test centuries against England, the same number as Dravid, but he managed it in 32 Tests. Overall, Sachin has 2,535 runs at an average of 51.73.

Mohammad Azharuddin

Mohammad Azharuddin (Photo Credit: X/@azharflicks)

The former India captain Azharuddin comes in next with six Test centuries in 15 Tests against England. During his limited number of appearances, he has 1,278 runs to his name at an average of 58.09 against England.

Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill (Photo credit: X/@BCCI)

India Test captain Gill, Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Dilip Vengsarkar, Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara all have five centuries each against England. Notably, Vengsarkar has three Test centuries at Lord's while KL Rahul has two, the most by Indian players at the venue. IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025: Ravichandran Ashwin Hopes India Continues With Karun Nair in Manchester, Says 'He Has Made Batting Elegant, Poised, Beautiful Runs’ (Watch Video).

Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma (Photo credit: X @BCCI)

The former India Test captain, Rohit, Ravi Shastri, Sunil Gavaskar, and Gundappa Viswanath have struck four centuries each against England.