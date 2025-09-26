India will take on Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 final! And this match was made possible after the Salman Ali Agha-led side defeated Bangladesh in Dubai on September 25 to make it to the summit clash of the continental tournament. It was a thrilling showdown at the Dubai International Stadium as Pakistan overcame Bangladesh by 11 runs and now will take on India for a third time in the Asia Cup 2025, this time with the title on the line. India have beaten Pakistan both times they have faced each other in the Asia Cup 2025 so far. As the match was set with Pakistan's victory over Bangladesh, memes started to flood social media with fans expecting a similar outcome to what happened in the last two IND vs PAK matches. "Aj ka match jeet gaye take India se teesri baar haar sakein" a fan wrote. (Won today's match so that we can lose to India for a third time). India vs Pakistan in Asia Cup Final For First Time! Men in Blue to Face Arch-Rivals in Summit Clash of 2025 Edition After Green Shirts Beat Bangladesh in Super 4.

Haha

India to Pakistan in Asia Cup final pic.twitter.com/AcQ9WjGAi1 — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) September 25, 2025

'India to Pakistan'

Hilarious

Pct fans rn after pct reached the finals 😭#PAKvBAN pic.twitter.com/pEPrme0BTi — (｀∀´) (@iye_asiff) September 25, 2025

Funny!

'India Se Teesri Baar Haar Sakey'

Aj ka match jeet gaye taake India se Teesri baar haar sakein pic.twitter.com/NlXiMxW94s — BUNTY. (@atang_waddi) September 25, 2025

Another Funny One!

How the Roles Have Changed!

ہم پاکستانیوں کو یہ سمجھا دیووو کہ ان میں سے ٹیم میں بیٹسمین کے رول پر تنخواہ کون لے رہا ہے اور باؤلر کے رول پر کون....#PakistanCricket #PAKvBAN #AsiaCupT20 pic.twitter.com/PFHNrWubOo — F Zouq M (@Zouqm22) September 25, 2025

'Pakistan After Beating Bangladesh'

Apt!

humne to harne ki pori Koshish ki 😁#PAKvBAN pic.twitter.com/ZgG6OludXw — 𝘛𝘩𝘦 𝘙𝘦𝘢𝘭𝘪𝘴𝘵 𝘏𝘶𝘮𝘢𝘯𝘪𝘴𝘵 ✍️ (@usamasahr) September 25, 2025

'Jay Shah I Wasn't Aware of Your Game'

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)