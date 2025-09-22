Abhishek Sharma stole the show as the India National Cricket Team defeated the Pakistan National Cricket Team by six wickets in an Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 encounter at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Sunday, September 21. Batting first, Pakistan set a 172-run target for India courtesy of a 58-run knock from Sahibzada Farhan. In response, India chased down the total in 18.5 overs and the chase was powered by an Abhishek Sharma special performance. The left-hander showed just why he was the world's no 1-ranked batter in T20I cricket with an explosive knock that set the platform for the Men in Blue to record a winning start to their Super 4 campaign in the Asia Cup 2025. India, with this result, beat Pakistan for a second time in the Asia Cup 2025. You can watch the India vs Pakistan video highlights below. India Beat Pakistan by Six Wickets in Asia Cup 2025 Super 4; Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill Help Men in Blue Register Back-to-Back Victories Against Arch-Rivals.

Watch IND vs PAK Video Highlights:

