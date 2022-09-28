India have managed to restrict South Africa for a paltry 106 runs in the 1st T20I at Greenfield Stadium. Arshdeep Singh and Deepak Chahar have taken five wickets together while Harshal Patel has scalped two. For the visitors, Keshav Maharaj was the highest scorer with 41 runs who helped his team to go past 100-run mark.

South Africa Score 106/8:

Innings Break!#TeamIndia bowlers put on a show here in the 1st T20I as they restrict South Africa to a total of 106/8 on the board. Scorecard - https://t.co/yQLIMooZxF #INDvSA @mastercardindia pic.twitter.com/v2K9K1iQ0C — BCCI (@BCCI) September 28, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)