Indian skipper Rohit Sharma failed to impress in the 1st T20I against South Africa at Greenfield Stadium on September 28. The right-handed was dismissed on a duck by Kagiso Rabada. Rohit tried to flick an out-swinging delivery of the pacer, only to find the safe hands of Quinton de Kock behind the stumps.

Rohit Sharma out for Duck:

1ST T20I. WICKET! 2.2: Rohit Sharma 0(2) ct Quinton De Kock b Kagiso Rabada, India 9/1 https://t.co/yQLIMo7oG7 #INDvSA @mastercardindia — BCCI (@BCCI) September 28, 2022

