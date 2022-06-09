Ishan Kishan fired up front and Hardik Pandya provided the finishing touches as India scored a mammoth 211/4 against South Africa in the 1st T20I at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Thursday, June 9. Kishan scored 76 off 48 deliveries and Pandya, who recently captained Gujarat Titans to the IPL 2022 title, ended up with a score of 31 off 12 deliveries. Shreyas Iyer and skipper Rishabh Pant scored 36 and 29 respectively.

🔁 INNINGS CHANGE



India posts the highest-ever total at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi and their highest total against the #Proteas - 211/4



🗒️ Ball by ball https://t.co/KNz7vLXE1d

📺 SuperSport Grandstand 201

#INDvSA #BePartOfIt pic.twitter.com/EFqlKsQn17— Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) June 9, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)