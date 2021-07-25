Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka has won the toss and has opted to field against India in the 1st T20I. India have handed Prithvi Shaw and Varun Chakravarthy their T20I debuts, while Sri Lanka also has made three changes in their side.

See the tweet here:

1st T20I. Sri Lanka win the toss and elect to field https://t.co/RErEZ13XD9#SLvIND — BCCI (@BCCI) July 25, 2021

Here are the playing XIs of both the teams:

India: S Dhawan (c), P Shaw, I Kishan, Suryakumar, S Samson, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, D Chahar, B Kumar, Y Chahal, V Chakravarthy

Sri Lanka: Avishka Fernando, Minod Bhanuka, Dhananjaya, C Asalanka, D Shanaka (c), A Bandara, W Hasaranga, C Karunaratne, I Udana, A Dananjaya, D Chameera

