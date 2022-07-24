West Indies skipper Nicholas Pooran won the toss and opted to bat first in the 2nd ODI against India on Sunday, July 24. Hayden Walsh is included in the side in place of Gudakesh Motie. For India, Avesh Khan is set to make his ODI debut and he replaces Prasidh Krishna.

2ND ODI. West Indies won the toss and elected to bat.

India (Playing XI): Shikhar Dhawan(c), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson(w), Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ishan Kishan

West Indies (Playing XI): Shai Hope(w), Brandon King, Shamarh Brooks, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran(c), Rovman Powell, Akeal Hosein, Romario Shepherd, Alzarri Joseph, Jayden Seales, Hayden Walsh

