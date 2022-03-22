Yastika Bhatia continued her good form in the ICC Women's World Cup 2022 with a second consecutive half-century but she fell to Ritu Moni soon after getting past that mark during India's match against Bangladesh. Bhatia held the innings together with her knock after India lost quick wickets after a good start but her dismissal has now left the team in deep trouble.

Fifty and gone! Ritu Moni picks up her third wicket as Yastika Bhatia falls.#CWC22 https://t.co/wcuuiiJVDk — ICC Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) March 22, 2022

