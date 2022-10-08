Shafali Verma produced an all-round display as India beat Bangladesh by 59 runs to return to winning ways in the Women's Asia Cup 2022 on Saturday, October 8. Verma scored 55 off 44 deliveries and then took two wickets for 10 runs in four overs as India returned to winning ways in style. Deepti Sharma, Renuka Singh and Sneh Rana were also amongst the wickets.

