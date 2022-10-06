Ross Taylor scored 82 runs and then the bowlers starred to help India Capitals beat Bhilwara Kings by 104 runs to win the Legends League Cricket 2022 title on Wednesday, October 6. Apart from Taylor, Mitchell Johnson also a quickfire 62 to help India Capitals set up a massive 211/7 on the board. In response, Bhilwara Kings did not get off to a good start and kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Pankaj Singh, Pravin Tambe and Pawan Suyal scalped two wickets as Bhilwara Kings were bowled out for 107 runs.

India Capitals Win Legends League Cricket 2022 title:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)