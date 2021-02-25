England captain Joe Root has done the job for the team as he scalped three wickets. The home team on the other hand lost five wickets within 11 runs on day 2 of IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2021.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)