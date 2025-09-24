India have secured a 41-run victory against Bangladesh in the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 clash at Dubai and with it they become the first team to qualify for the Asia Cup 2025 final with two victories besides their name now. Bangladesh can still qualify for the final but this result makes their clash against Pakistan a virtual semifinal. India were put in to bat first after losing the toss and they got off to a solid start in the powerplay ending with 72/0. Fireworks came out of the bat of Abhishek Sharma, who scored yet another half-century. But India lost way in the middle after Abhishek's dismissal and they ended up with 168/6 after 20 overs. Defending the total, India were always pro active and chipped in wickets in regular intervals. Despite many missed catches, Kuldeep Yadav (3/18) Varun Chakaravarthy (2/29) and Jasprit Bumrah (1/18) made sure Bangladesh were bowled out for 117 runs. No Handshake Between Suryakumar Yadav and Jaker Ali During Toss But Duo Exchange Fist Bump At Start of IND vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Match.

India Qualify For Asia Cup 2025 Final

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)