Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have returned to the T20I setup once again as BCCI announced the squad for the three-match series against Afghanistan on Sunday, January 7. Rohit and Virat are making a comeback to the T20I team for the first time since the T20 World Cup 2022 semifinal where India had lost to Australia. Rohit will lead the team in the series. Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya, who have captained India in the shortest format of the game, are ruled out with injuries. KL Rahul is also absent from the team. The series against Afghanistan is India's last T20I assignment before the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 in June.

India's Squad for Afghanistan T20Is Announced

🚨 NEWS 🚨#TeamIndia’s squad for @IDFCFIRSTBank T20I series against Afghanistan announced 🔽 Rohit Sharma (C), S Gill, Y Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, W Sundar, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav,… — BCCI (@BCCI) January 7, 2024

