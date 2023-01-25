Indian U19 Women's cricket team have qualified for the semifinal of the ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup. At the end of the super six stage, India, Australia and Bangladesh had 6 points from 4 matches. India finished at the top of Group 1, after having the best net run rate among these three nations. Meanwhile, Australia finished second and Bangladesh crashed out of the competition. Renuka Singh Wins ICC Emerging Women's Cricketer of the Year 2022 Award.

India U19 Women's Team Seal Semifinal Spot

Congratulations to India and Australia 👏 They have qualified for the semi-finals of the #U19T20WorldCup 👊 Watch the tournament LIVE and for FREE on https://t.co/CPDKNxpgZ3 (in select regions) 📺 pic.twitter.com/BGlIEPmaSb — ICC (@ICC) January 25, 2023

