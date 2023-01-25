India's fast bowling sensation, Renuka Singh has been declared as the winner of the ICC Emerging Women's Cricketer of the Year 2022 award. After making her debut, Renuka picked up 18 wickets at an average of 14.88 in the ODI format. She also had a great economy rate of 4.62. Meanwhile, in the T20I format, the Indian bowler took 22 wickets, while averaging 23.95. Renuka's inclusion in the Indian team has helped them to fill the void of Jhulan Goswami. The Indian team will hope that Renuka continues her great form. Tahlia McGrath Wins ICC Women's T20I Cricketer of the Year 2022 Award, Beats Indian Batter Smriti Mandhana.

Renuka Singh Named ICC Emerging Women's Cricketer of the Year 2022

Impressing everybody with her magnificent displays of seam and swing bowling, the ICC Emerging Women's Cricketer of the Year had a great 2022 👌#ICCAwards2022 — ICC (@ICC) January 25, 2023

