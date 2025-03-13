In the first semifinal of the International Masters League (IML) 2025 league match, hosts India and Australia will lock horns. The India vs Australia IML 2025 match will be played on March 13 and be held at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur, starting at 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Viacom 18 are official broadcast partner of IML 2025 and will provide IND vs AUS match viewing options in India on Colors Cineplex, and Colors Cineplex Superhits TV channels. JioStar owns the rights to digital streaming and will have viewing options for the India Masters vs Australia Masters IMLT20 2025 match on the newly launched JioHotstar app and website. Australia Masters Outwit England Masters To Set Semi-Final Date With India Masters.

India vs Australia, IML 2025 Semifinal Match Live

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)