The India national cricket team are facing the Bangladesh national cricket team in their second Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match on Wednesday, September 24. The Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match between India and Bangladesh is being held at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. The Suryakumar Yadav-led India defeated the Pakistan national cricket team in their previous match. Bangladesh, on the other hand, secured a close victory over Sri Lanka in their first Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match. Jaker Ali is the stand-in captain for Bangladesh after Litton Das suffered an injury during a practice session. The Bangladesh stand-in skipper Jaker Ali won the toss and he has decided to bowl first. During the toss, Jaker Ali said that Bangladesh has made four changes. India captain Suryakumar Yadav said that they are playing with the same team. Is India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Live Telecast Available on DD Sports, DD Free Dish and Doordarshan National TV Channels?

India (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson(w), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy.

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Saif Hassan, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Parvez Hossain Emon, Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Jaker Ali(w/c), Mohammad Saifuddin, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman.

India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Toss Report

