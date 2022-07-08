India defeated England in the first of the three-match T20I series to take a 1-0 lead. Set a target of 199, England never looked in the chase and lost the game by 50 runs. All-rounder Hardik Pandya was star performer for his side with 51 runs besides chipping in with 4/33. You can watch the video highlights of IND vs ENG 1st T20I 2022 below.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)