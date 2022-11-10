England have steamrolled past India on their way to the T20 World Cup 2022 final, with an emphatic 10-wicket win at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday, November 10. Chasing 169 to win, the England openers made a mockery of the total as they comfortably scored the runs in just With this result, it is now England vs Pakistan in the final of the T20 World Cup 2022. Following the result, reactions poured in from the cricket fraternity, who offered various perspectives to India's defeat.

Check out Some Reactions:

A Funny One from Wasim Jaffer:

'Lot to Learn'

Team England you were a far better team congratulations. For team India, lot to learn and come back harder next time. #INDvsENG — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) November 10, 2022

A One-Sided Chase, Truly:

As one-sided as they get. India in the bilaterals and league stage seems a different side. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) November 10, 2022

'Tough Game'

170/0 A figure thats going to disturb for times to come. Tough game India. — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) November 10, 2022

'Rock On'

