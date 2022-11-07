The semi-final line-up for ICC T20 World Cup 2022 is here: India vs England and Pakistan vs New Zealand. But fans of cricket-obsessed nations, India and Pakistan, are already vying for an India vs Pakistan final on November 13 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. But it’s a bit too early for that because cricket is full of unexpected surprises, and the ongoing tournament is proof of it. Nevertheless, fans are busy sharing India vs England funny memes and jokes ahead of their clash on November 10 at the Adelaide Oval.
It is Going to Be India vs Pakistan in Finals, LE England and New Zealand
New Zealand & England be like..😂😂#T20WorldCup #INDvPAK#INDvsENG #PKMKBForever #PKMKB pic.twitter.com/hcGSW4rZfJ
— $hubham⁴⁵ 🇮🇳 (@DankShubham) November 7, 2022
Strong Support System
Pakistanis on their way to support England against India:#INDvsENG#INDvsZIM pic.twitter.com/EBwIW9er9m
— SAAD (@Fallen_x_King) November 6, 2022
Match Ready
Virat Kohli's Comeback after taken break 💪🏻🔥#ViratKohli𓃵 #INDvsENG #BCCI #IndianCricketTeam #RohitSharma pic.twitter.com/mGjGAkPcdx
— Yogi Says (@imyogi_26) November 6, 2022
HAHHAHAHHAHA
England get ready for this #INDvsENG #INDvsZIM pic.twitter.com/Y0nsuklSw5
— sk (@IAM_DALE05) November 6, 2022
Chiku Is Ready
#INDvsENG #T20WorldCup #ViratKohli𓃵
India vs England Semis is in Adelaide Oval.
Virat Kohli has never been dismissed there in T20Is.....pic.twitter.com/HYBAZFlDlf
— Hemant (@Sportscasmm) November 6, 2022
Super Excited
Virat Kohli have incredible record at Adelaide and he is yet to be out in t20i there. Hoping for a good knock against England in the semis. #INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/g4tYDf2nrO
— Akshat (@AkshatOM10) November 6, 2022
HEHHEEHE
Brace urself for Lagaan 3.0
It's India vs England in the 2nd Semi-Final of ICC Men's T20I World-Cup 2022
⚠️ Schedule
10 November 2022
1:30 PM IST
Adelaide Oval
फिर एक बार अंग्रेजों से लेना हैं इंतकाम
🇮🇳🇮🇳#IndvsEng #India #england #ICCT20WorldCup2022 #ICCT20WC #ViratKohli𓃵 pic.twitter.com/J70MQIDVtf
— Anirudh Garg (@anirudhgarg_) November 5, 2022
Best One
Semi finalist for T20 World Cup.
India vs England in semi final
New Zealand vs Pakistan in semis
Then who will be in finals..?🤔
India vs Pakistan or IND vs NZ ..?🤔#T20WorldCup #INDvENG#INDvsENG #PAKvsNZ #NZvsPAK #T20worldcup22 #Semifinal #Final pic.twitter.com/Pk12QO6an3
— Ashutosh Srivastava 🇮🇳 (@kingashu_786) November 7, 2022
