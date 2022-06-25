India (246/ dec, 364/9) will be pleased with their display on Day 3 as many stars got much-needed game time with Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja scoring half-centuries, registering a 366 run against Leicestershire. Navdeep Saini had a brilliant outing with the ball, taking three wickets while Jaspirt Bumrah registered one.

☕️ 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐌𝐏𝐒@BCCI reach the close on day two 364/9, leading by 366. Jadeja is unbeaten on 56. Kohli top scored with 67 earlier on. 🇮🇳 The Foxes take 8⃣ wickets in the day's play. 🦊 #IndiaTourMatch | #LEIvIND | #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/KishMr8Dlf — Leicestershire Foxes 🏏 (@leicsccc) June 25, 2022

