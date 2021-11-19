India have won the toss and Rohit Sharma opts to bowl first. Harshal Patel makes his T20I debut for India as he replaces Mohammad Siraj. Meanwhile, Jimmy Neesham and Ish Sodhi return for New Zealand.

New Zealand (Playing XI): Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Tim Seifert(w), James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee(c), Adam Milne, Trent Boult.

India (Playing XI): KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Harshal Patel.

India have opted to field in the second #INDvNZ T20I 👀 Who are you backing? pic.twitter.com/eprWRGOIAY — ICC (@ICC) November 19, 2021

