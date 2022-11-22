Rain keeps playing its role in the India vs New Zealand T20I series as the 3rd T20I at Napier gets called off due to rain. Chasing New Zealand's score of 160, India was 75-4 after nine overs and it was also the DLS par score at that point. As a result, the game was announced a tie and India bagged the three-match series 1-0.

India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I Tied by DLS method

3RD T20I. New Zealand vs India - Match Tied https://t.co/UtR64C00Rs #NZvIND — BCCI (@BCCI) November 22, 2022

