New Zealand have won the toss and opted to bowl first in the ICC WTC final in Southampton.

🇳🇿 skipper Kane Williamson has won the toss and elected to bowl first in the #WTC21 Final 🏏#INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/JLUNc8lSrR — ICC (@ICC) June 19, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)