The India vs Pakistan match at Ahmedabad according to the initial schedule released by ICC is set to be rescheduled alongside a few other matches of Pakistan Cricket team, as suggested by report. The India vs Pakistan match is all set to be rescheduled to October 14 while the Pakistan vs Netherlands and Pakistan vs Sri Lanka matches are all set to be played on October 6 and 10 respectively at Hyderabad according to the revised schedule as reported by RevSportz. India vs Pakistan ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match: Kapil Dev Talks About Pressure in Build-up to the Big Ticket IND vs PAK Game.

India vs Pakistan ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match Rescheduled

Pakistan's re-scheduled matches in World Cup 2023 [RevSportz]: Oct 6 - PAK vs NED in Hyderabad. Oct 10 - PAK vs SL in Hyderabad. Oct 14 - PAK vs IND in Ahmedabad. pic.twitter.com/v9Yk6r9jx1 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) August 1, 2023

