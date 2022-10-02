The latest India vs Pakistan promo for the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 is here. In the video shared by Star Sports, a young kid, who calls himself, "Sharma ji ka beta," introduces the audience to the story of a place named 'Dardnapur' where people don't feel pain. The only time that people in 'Dardnapur' felt pain and wept was when Pakistan had beaten by 10 wickets in the ICC T20 World Cup last year. The kid then requests India to beat their archrivals this time.

India vs Pakistan Promo Video for ICC T20 World Cup 2022:

