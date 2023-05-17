A Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) source on Wednesday, May 17, rubbished reports of talks of India playing Pakistan in a Test series at a neutral venue. Earlier, reports in Pakistan media stated that PCB chairman Najam Sethi has agreed to a potential India vs Pakistan Test series at neutral venue. "No plans for such kind of series to happen in the future or upcoming days. We aren't ready for any kind of bilateral series with Pakistan," said the BCCI source. 'If India Doesn't Come to Pakistan, We Will Not Be Going to India for World Cup' Says PCB Chief Najam Sethi.

BCCI Source Rubbishes Reports of IND vs PAK Test Series

