Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss and chose to bowl first against India in the Super 12 encounter at the T20 World Cup 2021 on Sunday, October 24. Varun Chakaravarthy and Suryakumar Yadav would make their T20 World Cup debuts while Pakistan have left out Haider Ali of their playing XI. India vs Pakistan Live Score Updates of T20 World Cup 2021 Match 16: Catch Live Score Updates, Commentary and Full Scorecard of IND vs PAK Cricket Match

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah

Pakistan (Playing XI): Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)