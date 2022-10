India are facing Sri Lanka in the final of the Women's Asia Cup 2022 on Saturday, October 15. While India have been very dominant in the competition as they ended as group toppers with just one loss, Sri Lanka will take confidence from their win over Pakistan in the semifinal, by just one run. Sri Lanka skipper Chamari Athapaththu won the toss and would be batting first after she won the toss. Sri Lanka are unchanged while India have included Dayalan Hemlatha in place of Radha Yadav.

Sri Lanka 43/9 in 16 Overs:

Women's Asia Cup Final. WICKET! 15.6: Sugandika Kumari 6(24) b Sneh Rana, Sri Lanka Women 43/9 https://t.co/r5q0NTEIOC #INDvSL #AsiaCup2022 — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) October 15, 2022

Sri Lanka 40/8 in 15 Overs:

Sri Lanka 32/8 in 11.5 Overs:

Women's Asia Cup Final. WICKET! 11.5: Oshadi Ranasinghe 13(20) b Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Sri Lanka Women 32/8 https://t.co/r5q0NTEIOC #INDvSL #AsiaCup2022 — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) October 15, 2022

Sri Lanka 26/7 in 10 Overs

We're halfway through the first innings@BCCIWomen are dominating the match@OfficialSLC are in dire need for a partnership 26/7#INDvSL #WomensAsiaCup2022 #ACC — AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) October 15, 2022

Sri Lanka 25/7 in 8.3 Overs:

Women's Asia Cup Final. WICKET! 8.3: Malsha Shehani 0(5) ct & b Sneh Rana, Sri Lanka Women 25/7 https://t.co/r5q0NTEIOC #INDvSL #AsiaCup2022 — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) October 15, 2022

Sri Lanka 18/6 in 7 Overs:

Women's Asia Cup Final. WICKET! 6.6: Nilakshi De Silva 6(8) b Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Sri Lanka Women 18/6 https://t.co/r5q0NTEIOC #INDvSL #AsiaCup2022 — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) October 15, 2022

Sri Lanka 16/5 in 6 Overs:

Renuka Thakur is on a roll here in Sylhet! 👏 👏 She picks her 3⃣rd wicket. 👍 👍 Sri Lanka FIVE down for 16. Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/r5q0NTVLQC #TeamIndia | #AsiaCup2022 | #INDvSL 📸 Courtesy: Asian Cricket Council pic.twitter.com/dZikpKMnyy — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) October 15, 2022

Sri Lanka 9/4 After 4 overs:

Women's Asia Cup Final. WICKET! 3.5: Hasini Perera 0(1) ct Smriti Mandhana b Renuka Singh, Sri Lanka Women 9/4 https://t.co/r5q0NTVLQC #INDvSL #AsiaCup2022 — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) October 15, 2022

Sri Lanka Lose Three Quick Wickets:

Women's Asia Cup Final. WICKET! 3.4: Anushka Sanjeewani 2(4) Run Out Pooja Vastrakar, Sri Lanka Women 9/3 https://t.co/r5q0NTEIOC #INDvSL #AsiaCup2022 — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) October 15, 2022

Sri Lanka 7/0 After 2 Overs:

Women's Asia Cup Final. 1.6: Renuka Singh to Chamari Athapaththu 4 runs, Sri Lanka Women 7/0 https://t.co/r5q0NTVLQC #INDvSL #AsiaCup2022 — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) October 15, 2022

Sri Lanka 3/0 After 1 Over:

Sri Lanka Opt to Bat First:

🏆 The two captains are all smiles ahead of the summit clash!😊 😊 Time for LIVE action! 👊 Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/r5q0NTVLQC #TeamIndia | #AsiaCup2022 | #INDvSL 📸 Courtesy: Asian Cricket Council pic.twitter.com/Hv5gi8ZbSn — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) October 15, 2022

