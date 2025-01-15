The India women’s national cricket team dominated the proceedings against the Ireland women’s national cricket team at Rajkot in the 3rd ODI of the series. Captain Smriti Mandhana led the charge with her 70-ball century that broke multiple records for the India women’s cricket team. Cheering her performance, some school girls were heard chanting ‘hamari bhabhi kaisi ho, smriti bhabhi jaisi ho’. The video of the same quickly went viral. Smriti Mandhana, the Indian cricketer, has been dating Palash Muchhal, a music composer and filmmaker, since 2019. Smriti Mandhana Scores Fastest ODI Century by Indian Batter in Women's Cricket, Achieves Feat During IND-W vs IRE-W 3rd ODI 2025

School Girls Chant ‘Hamari Bhabhi Kaisi Ho, Smriti Bhabhi Jaisi Ho’ for Smriti Mandhana

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)