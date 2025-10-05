The India women's national cricket team thrashed arch-rivals the Pakistan women's national cricket team by 88 runs in Match 6 of the ongoing ICC Women's World Cup 2025 at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday, October 5. With this convincing win, the Women in Blue registered their second consecutive win in the ongoing eight-nation tournament. India Women extended their unbeaten win record over Pakistan in ODIs to 12-0. Talking about the World Cups, the Women in Blue claimed their fifth victory over the arch-rivals. Sidra Amin Becomes First Pakistan Women Cricketer to Hit A Six Against India Women in Women's ODIs, Achieves Feat During IND-W vs PAK-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Match.

Harleen Deol and Richa Ghosh Guide India Women to Respectable Total

After being asked to bat first, India Women were bundled out for 247 runs in 50 overs. None of the Women in Blue batters scored a half-century. Openers Smriti Mandhana (31) and Pratika Rawal (23) stitched a 48-run opening partnership. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur made 19 runs. Deepti Sharma chipped in with 25, whereas Jemimah Rodrigues played a fighting knock of 32 runs.

Harleen Deol top-scored with 46 off 65 deliveries, with the help of five boundaries, and a late assault from wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh, who scored 35, helped India Women go past the 240-run mark. With the ball, speedster Diana Baig bagged a four-wicket haul (4/69) in her spell. Sadia Iqbal and Pakistan Women skipper Fatima Sana took two wickets apiece.

Sidra Amin’s Fighting 81-Run Knock Goes Vain After Indian Bowlers’ Brilliant Show

In response, Pakistan Women were off to the worst possible start. Openers Muneeba Ali (2) and Sadaf Shamas (6) didn't trouble the scoreboard. Aliya Riaz departed after scoring just two runs. Natalia Pervaiz scored 33 runs off 46 deliveries, with the help of four fours. India Women Create History! Women in Blue Register Highest Score In International Cricket Without Any Batter Scoring Fifty, Achieve Feat During IND-W vs PAK-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Match.

Sidra Amin played a fighting knock of 81 runs off 106 deliveries, with the help of nine fours and one six. However, Sidra Amin's crucial knock went in vain as Pakistan Women were bundled out for just 159 runs in 43 overs and lost the one-sided match in Colombo.

For India Women, speedster Kranti Goud took a three-wicket haul (3/20) and off-spinner Deepti Sharma (3/45). Sneh Rana scalped two wickets. Kranti Goud was adjudged Player of the Match for her superb spell with the ball.

