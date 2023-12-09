India Women suffer a shocking collapse as they get dismissed for only 80 runs against England Women in the 2nd T20I at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. After put in to bat first. India never got going and kept losing wickets in front of the English spinners. They were at one stage 45/6, but Jemimah Rodrigues held one end to take India to near 100. Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Charlie Dean and Lauren Bell shared eight wickets among them. This is India's third lowest total in Women's T20Is. Deepti Sharma Features in Her 100th T20I, Reaches Landmark During IND-W vs ENG-W 2nd T20I 2023 Match.

India Women vs England Women 2nd T20I Innings Update

India Women Register Their Third Lowest Score in T20Is

