India women's national cricket team etched history by defeating Australia by five wickets in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 semi-final match at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai. Australia batted first and scored 338. India replied with 341/5 in 48.3 overs, chasing successfully. This chase is the highest ever in the history of WODIs, beating the previous 331 made by Australia against India. This chase wouldn't have been a reality without Jemimah Rodrigues scoring 127 not out off 134 balls. With her, the captain, Harmanpreet Kaur, was an able partner, scoring 89 off 88 balls. India will face South Africa next in the final on November 2. India Beat Australia to Enter ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Final! Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur Shine as Women in Blue Set Up Summit Clash vs South Africa.

Team India Record Highest Ever Chase in WODI

THIS IS WHAT IT MEANS! 💙🥹 👉 3rd CWC final for India 👉 Highest-ever run chase in WODIs 👉 Ended Australia's 15-match winning streak in CWC#CWC25 Final 👉 #INDvSA | SUN, 2nd Nov, 2 PM! pic.twitter.com/8laT3Mq25P — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) October 30, 2025

