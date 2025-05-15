The India Women's National Cricket Team's squad to face England in ODIs and T20Is has been announced by the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) on May 15. A major highlight of this is the return of Shafali Verma, who has made it back to the T20I team and this has come on the back of her superb performance for Delhi Capitals in WPL 2025 (Women's Premier League) where she scored 304 runs in nine matches, at an impressive strike rate of 152.76. Harmanpreet Kaur will continue to lead the India Women's National Cricket Team in both formats and will have Shafali Verma as her deputy. India Women's National Cricket Team's tour of England will start with five T20Is and the three ODIs will follow. India Women Win Tri-Nation Series 2025 Title; Smriti Mandhana's Century, Sneh Rana's Four-Wicket Haul Help Women In Blue Edge Past Sri Lanka Women By 97 Runs in Summit Clash.

India Women's Squad for England Tour Announced:

🚨NEWS - Team India (Senior Women) squads for the upcoming England tour announced 🚨 A look at the squads for T20Is and ODIs 👇#TeamIndia | #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/lrUMzF09f8 — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) May 15, 2025

