India women's national cricket team won the Sri Lanka Women's Tri-Nation Series 2025, after beating the hosts by a massive 97-run margin in the final match played at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. India women had won the toss, and elected to bat first. Proving their decision right, the Women in Blue posted a big total of 342/7, riding on Smriti Mandhana's impressive century. Smriti Mandhana scored 116 off 101 balls. All the first five batters in the top order scored 30 runs or more for India. Coming in to bat, the Sri Lanka women's national cricket team couldn't do much, getting bundled for 245 runs. Captain Chamari Athapaththu fought with her 51-run inning. Nilakshi de Silva gave her hand too with 48. Sneh Rana picked up a four-wicket haul, while Amanjot Kaur picked up three wickets in the IND-W vs SL -W ODI Women's Tri-Nation Series 2025 final match. Smriti Mandhana Becomes India's Leading Six-Hitter in Women's ODIs, Goes Past Harmanpreet Kaur; Achieves Feat During IND-W vs SL-W Tri-Nation Series 2025 Final.

IND-W vs SL -W ODI Women's Tri-Nation Series 2025 Final:

Victory by 9⃣7⃣ runs in the Final 🙌 Congratulations to #TeamIndia as they beat Sri Lanka to win the #WomensTriNationSeries2025 👏👏 Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/rVyie6SUw9#INDvSL pic.twitter.com/U1YCGD9Uw3 — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) May 11, 2025

