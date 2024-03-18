Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has uploaded a post on his official Instagram handle in which he can be seen posing with the iconic photo in which MS Dhoni is seen lifting him. Jadeja hit the match-winning runs during IPL 2023 final against the Gujarat Titans. The left-handed all-rounder has joined the team's squad and would be hoping to perform for his franchise this season. Ravindra Jadeja Wicket Video: Watch Josh Hazlewood Dismiss Indian All-Rounder During IND vs AUS ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Final

Ravindra Jadeja Poses With Iconic MS Dhoni Photo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ravindrasinh jadeja (@royalnavghan)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)