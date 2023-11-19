In the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 final against Australia, India found themselves in a spot of bother after losing some wickets in the middle overs and the wicket getting drier with the match progressing. Ravindra Jadeja was sent early at no six to create a left- and right-hand combination with KL Rahul. But it didn't come off as expected as Josh Hazlewood angled in a delivery from round the wicket and made it to seam away taking a slight nick of Jadeja's bat. A big wicket for Australia as they now look at the tail of Indian batting. Virat Kohli Dismissal Video: Pat Cummins Silences Crowd As Star Indian Batsman Chops One Onto Stumps During IND vs AUS ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Final.

Ravindra Jadeja Wicket Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)