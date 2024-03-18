Indian batsman Prithvi Shaw has arrived in Visakhapatnam and joined the Delhi Capitals squad ahead of their opening Indian Premier League 2024 match against Punjab Kings on March 23. Shaw has been in decent form ahead of the 17th edition of the cash-rich league and will look forward to performing well for the Capitals this season. DC uploaded a video of his arrival on their official 'X' handle. Prithvi Shaw In Tears After Delhi Capitals Fail to Seal a Spot in Finals of IPL 2021 (Watch Video)

Prithvi Shaw Arrives For Delhi Capitals Ahead of IPL 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)