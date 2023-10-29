IND vs ENG Free Live Streaming Online: India will be looking to return to the top of the 2023 World Cup points table when they face England at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. South Africa’s win in their last three games has seen them climb to the first place but unbeaten India could change that if they continue with their brilliant form. The last time the Men in Blue were in action was against New Zealand at Dharamsala where a Virat Kohli masterclass saw them clinch a crunch tie. Opponents England are rock bottom and their defence of the title has been shambolic to say the least. The team will be playing for pride here and give something back to their fans to lift the spirits. IND vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction, ICC World Cup 2023 Match 29: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI for India vs England Cricket Match in Lucknow

Hardik Pandya has not traveled with the team and his ankle injury is likely to keep him out of the team again. Surya Kumar Yadav got out cheaply against New Zealand but is likely to be retained with India opting for an extra batsman. Mohammad Siraj has looked out of sorts this World Cup which is a bit if concern for the team and they will hope their premier pacer is amongst the wickets today.

England has tried all the permutations and combinations in the campaign and nothing has worked for them. The likes of Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone and Jos Butler – who are known to dominate the opposition with their attacking game – have failed to deliver. Jony Bairstow and Dawid Malan needs to provide some solidity in the powerplays to take some pressure off the middle order. Gus Atkinson is a quality pacer and will be the leader of their bowling unit. Here’s How Pakistan Can Qualify for Semifinal of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Following New Zealand’s Defeat to Australia.

When is India vs England, ICC World Cup 2023 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

England will lock horns against India in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 on October 29. The IND vs ENG match will be played at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow and it will begin at 02:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). ICC World Cup 2023 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get CWC Tournament Fixtures, Time Table with Match Timings in IST and Venue Details

Where to Watch Live Telecast of India vs England, ICC World Cup 2023 Match?

Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the ICC World Cup 2023 and will provide live telecast of the IND vs ENG match. Fans can hence watch the live telecast of India vs England ICC World Cup 2023 match on Star Sports 1/HD Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada TV Channels. For live streaming details, scroll below.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of the India vs England ICC World Cup 2023 Match?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform of the Star Network, will provide live streaming online of the IND vs ENG ICC World Cup 2023 match. Fans can watch the India vs England ICC World Cup 2023 match live streaming online on the Disney+ Hotstar app for free (only on mobile devices). England does not look like challenging India at the moment and the hosts should secure another win.

